Emiliano Grillo leads Barracuda at smoky Tahoe Mountain Club

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Emiliano Grillo had an early eagle in a 17-point round in smoky conditions Friday to take the second-round lead in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. Players receive eight points for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par. A point is subtracted for a bogey, and three points are taken away for a double bogey or worse. Grillo, the 28-year-old Argentine player who won the 2016 Frys.com Open for his lone PGA Tour title, had a 29-point total on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course. Adam Schenk was two points back after a 19-point day. He eagled the par-5 sixth. The smoke from wildfires made it difficult to see balls in flight.