Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Emiliano Grillo leads Barracuda at smoky Tahoe Mountain Club

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Emiliano Grillo had an early eagle in a 17-point round in smoky conditions Friday to take the second-round lead in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. Players receive eight points for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par. A point is subtracted for a bogey, and three points are taken away for a double bogey or worse. Grillo, the 28-year-old Argentine player who won the 2016 Frys.com Open for his lone PGA Tour title, had a 29-point total on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course. Adam Schenk was two points back after a 19-point day. He eagled the par-5 sixth. The smoke from wildfires made it difficult to see balls in flight.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barracuda#Smoky#Mountain#Ap#Pga Tour#Eagle#Argentine#Tahoe Mountain Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

Joel Dahmen Leads Barracuda After Day One

Joel Dahmen produced a bogey-free round of 63 which included 16 points to secure the opening-day lead at the Barracuda Championship, the PGA Tour’s only points-based event. The Washington state native reached 16 points with eight birdies, highlighted by three in a row on Nos. 4-6, to set the day’s high mark at the Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Justin Thomas Takes Hilarious Shot At Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau said his “driver sucks” after a tough opening round at the Open Championship on Thursday. As a result, Justin Thomas couldn’t help but crack a joke about DeChambeau’s comments via Instagram on Friday. Thomas took to Instagram to take a hilarious shot at DeChambeau for his comments. He...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfNew York Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s ex-caddie details breakup with ‘demanding’ golfer

Bryson DeChambeau’s former caddie Tim Tucker is filling in the gaps about his sudden breakup with the eight-time PGA Tour winner. Tucker, in a lengthy interview on Golf’s “Subpar” podcast, expressed his regret about leaving the bag one day before DeChambeau competed in the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Unlucky golfer denied a hole-in-one as his ball DENTS the cup

I was lucky enough to be a spectator at The Open Championship at Royal St. George's last month and it was truly a week to remember. On the par-3 11th hole in the final round, Louis Oosthuizen came so close to making a hole-in-one, as his ball rolled towards the hole and clattered against the flag.
GolfGwinnett Daily Post

Joel Dahmen (+16) takes early lead at Barracuda

Joel Dahmen shot a plus-16 Thursday in the only modified-scoring event of the PGA Tour's season for a two-shot lead at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, Calif. Stephan Jaeger (+14) sits in second, Scott Harrington is in third with a plus-13, and Emiliano Grillo and Michael Thompson are tied for fourth after shooting plus-12.
Truckee, CAESPN

Joel Dahmen leads PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship with 16 points

TRUCKEE, Calif. -- Joel Dahmen scored 16 points with eight birdies in a bogey-free round Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. Players receive 8 points for an albatross, 5 for eagle, 2 for birdie...
Footballmy40.tv

Mix of veterans & underclassmen set to lead Smoky Mountain in 2021

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Smoky Mountain football is back to work, having wrapped up day three of fall practices on Wednesday. During that time, Mustang's head coach Richard Brindley has already seen a number of guys step up and emerge as leaders. Senior Colin Crowe, listed as a defensive end, defensive tackle and a guard for Smoky Mountain, is among the group of veterans Brindley has been impressed with.
Fletcher, NCSylva Herald

Smoky Mountain volleyball, soccer teams to scrimmage

Two Smoky Mountain athletic teams will be involved in scrimmages Saturday. The volleyball team will be at the Xcel Sportsplex in Fletcher, and the soccer team will be at Reynolds High School. The volleyball schedule is as follows:. 8 a.m., Avery; 8:30 a.m., Erwin; 9:30 a.m., Swain; 10 a.m., Asheville;...
Greensboro, NCClayton News Daily

Russell Henley jumps out to early Wyndham lead

Russell Henley's bogey-free, 8-under-par 62 on Thursday gave him a two-shot lead to open the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. Henley was in front of a group of seven golfers tied at 6 under when play at Sedgefield Country Club was suspended due to darkness. Twenty-two golfers will complete their first rounds early Friday morning after inclement weather forced a suspension of more than two hours during the afternoon.
GolfGolf Digest

How every golfer outside the FedEx Cup top 125 (all 69) must finish at Wyndham to qualify for the Playoffs

A year ago, Jim Herman did the improbable. Sitting 194th in the FedEx Cup points standings entering the Wyndham Championship, the 43-year-old veteran pulled off an out-of-nowhere win in the PGA Tour’s regular-season finale to leap all the way to 54th in the standings. It was the biggest jump of any player in the history of the Wyndham, moving Herman easily inside the top-125 threshold needed to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Greensboro, NCIntelligencer

Last Chance for Fowler To Make PGA Tour Playoffs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Rickie Fowler gets a final chance to keep his season going at the Wyndham Championship this week. And he’s not the only big name on the PGA Tour hoping to end up on the right side of golf’s playoff standings. The top 125 players in the...
GolfPGA Tour

Jason Kokrak shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole. Jason Kokrak hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 58th at even par; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Brian Stuard are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Greensboro, NCraleighnews.net

Rickie Fowler's playoff hopes look bleak after Wyndham first round

It was only one round, but it wasn't the performance Rickie Fowler wanted. Fowler bogeyed his last hole Thursday, ending the first round of the Wyndham Championship with a 1-over 71 that left him tied for 130th when play was suspended due to darkness in Greensboro, N.C. The 32-year-old slumping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy