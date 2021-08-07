Orgeron: LSU could have benefitted from a QB competition

LSU coach Ed Orgeron says there are benefits to knowing now that sophomore Max Johnson will be LSU’s starting quarterback when the season opens September 4th at UCLA But Orgeron also stresses that the Tigers also could have profited from what was expected to be a “very close” competition for the position before Myles Brennan’s off-the-field injury days before fall camp began. Orgeron says LSU misses Brennan and the whole team was looking forward to the competition between the fifth-year senior and sophomore Johnson. Orgeron also says that while Johnson runs well, he's working to be primarily a drop-back passer.