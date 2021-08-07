Cancel
College Sports

Orgeron: LSU could have benefitted from a QB competition

 6 days ago

LSU coach Ed Orgeron says there are benefits to knowing now that sophomore Max Johnson will be LSU’s starting quarterback when the season opens September 4th at UCLA But Orgeron also stresses that the Tigers also could have profited from what was expected to be a “very close” competition for the position before Myles Brennan’s off-the-field injury days before fall camp began. Orgeron says LSU misses Brennan and the whole team was looking forward to the competition between the fifth-year senior and sophomore Johnson. Orgeron also says that while Johnson runs well, he's working to be primarily a drop-back passer.

Ed Orgeron
Myles Brennan
#Lsu#American Football#Tigers
Louisiana State University
College Sports
Football
UCLA
Sports
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

LSU Tigers QB Brennan Suffers “Severe” Left Arm Injury

LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan suffered a "severe" left arm injury Monday that will require surgery. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron revealed the injury Monday afternoon. Brennan is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday. “Myles Brennan suffered a severe injury that will require surgery,” Orgeron said. “His timeline is yet to...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron comments on Myles Brennan's injury, LSU's QB room following the news

If you missed the big news out of Baton Rouge yesterday, quarterback Myles Brennan suffered a serious injury and is expected to be out for an extended period of time. Brennan’s unfortunate injury, which occurred away from the field, ended one of the more intriguing quarterback competitions in the SEC heading into this season and gives Max Johnson control of the offense in Baton Rouge heading into the start of training camp.
NFLKPLC TV

LSU QB Myles Brennan suffers ‘unfortunate accident’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With LSU training camp almost here, the quarterback room took a major hit after Myles Brennan experienced a freak accident. The senior suffered a severe injury to his left arm while on a fishing trip. You could hear the heartbreak in Ed Orgeron’s voice describing the...
College SportsUSA Today

Max Johnson earns rave reviews from head coach Ed Orgeron

Day one of fall camp is in the books for the LSU Tigers. Following practice head coach Ed Orgeron took the podium to address the media after a return to practice. He addressed Myles Brennan’s injury stating that they miss Myles and how unfortunate the injury was. I think Max...
Baton Rouge, LAsaturdaydownsouth.com

Transfer Major Burns impressing Ed Orgeron in return home to LSU

During his original recruitment, Major Burns made the difficult decision to leave his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. But after one season in Athens, Burns decided that being at home sounded pretty good and he transferred to LSU. And, to this point, it appears as if it’s going to be a move that works out well for both parties.
College Sportschatsports.com

LSU Football: Ed Orgeron’s life got harder and easier in same day

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron saw his life get easier and harder on Monday. And it’s all because of the same situation. According to a statement from Orgeron, redshirt senior quarterback Myles Brennan suffered an arm injury that will require surgery. “Myles Brennan suffered a severe injury that will...
College Sportschatsports.com

LSU Football: 4-star OT describes meeting Ed Orgeron for first time

Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports. Four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay is one of LSU football‘s top 2023 recruiting targets. McVay is a massive offensive lineman who stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 365 lbs. The East Saint Louis, IL native is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 10...
College Sports247Sports

Ed Orgeron previews LSU fall camp position battles

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron joined ESPN's 104.5 Baton Rouge's Off The Bench on Tuesday to preview fall camp, discuss position battles, what he wants to see in fall camp and more. Here's some of what the coach of the Tigers said just before fall camp starts. On position battles:...
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: Ed Orgeron's first presser of LSU Fall Camp

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media on Friday evening following the team's first practice of fall camp, and while the team wasn't in full pads as they go through the acclimatization period of camp, the energy levels were still high in the heat as the Tigers jumped back into preparations for the 2021 season.

