Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 715 PM MST. * At 647 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northwest of Chui-Chu, or 16 miles west of Casa Grande, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 153 and 166. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 163. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH