Atlanta, GA

North Atlanta High student missing, didn't return home after school: District

11Alive
11Alive
 7 days ago

UPDATE : On Aug. 11, officials announced the missing teenager has been found safe. Read more here .

The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is investigating after a 14-year-old went missing after school on Thursday.

According to a statement from Atlanta Public Schools, the 14-year-old North Atlanta High School student didn't return home after the school day ended.

The school district said the student didn't board a bus and she was reportedly last seen walking along Northside Drive near the school.

"The safety and well-being of all Atlanta Public Schools students and employees is paramount to the district. As such, APSPD is working with the family and other law enforcement agencies to find the student and return her safely to her family," APS said in the statement.

