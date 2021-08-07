For USA Basketball, an arduous journey to a familiar destination

SAITAMA, Japan — It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to make the connection. Kevin Durant is looking like Kevin Durant. And USA Basketball is looking like USA Basketball. There are other factors involved in why the Americans — whose summer got off to a seriously shaky start — have won three consecutive games to reach the medal round at the Tokyo Olympics. The roster is full now. The NBA Finals trio of Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker and Khris Middleton got here and got settled. The team has been able to practice together. All of that has been crucial.