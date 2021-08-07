Red Flag Warning issued for Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-06 19:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland; Platte, Goshen, Central and Eastern Laramie; Southwest Carbon County RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 304, 308, 310, AND 313 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 304, 308, AND 310 Winds are still gusty from thunderstorms in the area, but the humidity has come up also due to these thunderstorms, bringing it above critical levels. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning has been cancelled.alerts.weather.gov
