Red Flag Warning issued for Scotts Bluff National Monument, Wildcat Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 16:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Scotts Bluff National Monument, Wildcat Hills RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 313 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 313. * WIND...West to northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent * HAINES...5 * THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. They will be high based and will produce strong downburst winds and little rainfall. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.