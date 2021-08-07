Red Flag Warning issued for Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-06 19:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains; Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations; Natrona County, Casper BLM; Sweetwater County, Rock Springs BLM, Flaming Gorge NRA RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING Increasing relative humidities and decreasing winds have occurred across the warned zones; therefore, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
