Fox News was slapped with a copyright lawsuit Sunday in New York Southern District Court accusing the company of broadcasting a video of a Black Lives Matter protester without authorization. The suit, brought by Liebowitz Law Firm, centers on a 17-second clip filmed by California-based videographer Brian Feinzimer. The complaint contends that a portion of the footage was taken from his Twitter account and used in a June 2020 episode of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’, as well as in an article on the Fox website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-06514, Feinzimer v. Fox News Network LLC.