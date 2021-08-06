Cancel
Sierra Vista, AZ

Police arrest local man for aggravated assault, endangerment

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on six counts of aggravated assault and six counts of endangerment this afternoon. At about noon today, several individuals contacted Southeast Arizona Communications (SEACOM) reporting gunshots in the area of Wilcox Drive and Park Court. SVPD responded and detectives arrested 62-year-old Sierra Vista resident David Sundt at the scene of the incident.

