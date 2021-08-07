Van Wars: Kia Carnival Vs. Honda Odyssey

Three-row SUVs are everywhere. Throw a rock and you’ll hit one. But really that’s a metaphor, don’t throw rocks at any vehicles. Three-row luxury SUVs are almost as ample. One such example has been around the block a time or two – the Acura MDX. This seven-passenger luxury SUV is a stalwart of the luxury SUV segment. It was around before many others in this segment. And for 2022, the MDX makes it presence felt with new looks and new technology.