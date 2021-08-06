Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

First Ring Daily 1095: Would the last UWP, Please Stand Up

By About Thurrott.com
thurrott.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of First Ring Daily, Onenote drops UWP, Spotify adds Windows 11, and Paul is somewhere new.

www.thurrott.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Ring Daily 1095#Uwp#Onenote#Smartdeploy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Computersthurrott.com

First Ring Daily 1093: Pricey Notes

Regarding OneNote, I use it daily across several devices for work, personal, and extra-curricular endeavors (mostly nonprofit/volunteering kinds of things), and have done so for many years. I share OneNote notebooks with people in the same M365 tenant, people in other M365 tenants, with people who have MSAs. It's fair to say I'm a OneNote power user and agree 100% with the frustration part. What bothers me more even than issues related to syncing and sharing notebooks (which can be insanely frustrating) is the neutering of OneNote in the non-Windows versions. I use OneNote Page Templates which, quite simply, just create a new note and paste some text into it. I do this so that when I'm meeting with a customer, I have spots to include relevant information and this keeps me from forgetting to ask or record something. Problem is, Page Templates only exist in OneNote 2016, and even for Notebooks stored in OneDrive, the Page Templates themselves are stored locally on the PC. Good grief.
Computersthurrott.com

The Sams Report: Windows 11 Has More Surprises

Don't have a login but want to join the conversation? Become a Thurrott Premium or Basic User to participate. I don't think encryption necessarily has to be broken to capture images in transit through many channels. The only concerns I have are mischaracterization of images, a la facebook bots and reviewers, and what may be next "policed" by technology companies.
Computersthurrott.com

Microsoft Teases Spotify Integration with Windows 11

Microsoft’s Panos Panay has teased a coming Windows 11 feature called Focus sessions that will include, among other things, Spotify integration. “Another first look from the team … Focus sessions on Windows 11 [is] coming soon,” Mr. Panay tweeted. “This has been a game-changer for me, especially with Spotify integration.”
Softwarethurrott.com

Microsoft Releases New Build of Windows 11 to the Dev Channel

Windows Insiders in the Dev channel have a new build of Windows 11 to test. It adds several small changes, but not the one major feature we’re all waiting for (Android app compatibility). Instead, we continue to get a steady drip of tiny changes. The new build is 22000.120. This...
Electronicsthurrott.com

Thinking About Hardware Reviews (Premium)

I’ve been evaluating laptops and other electronics for over 20 years, and it shouldn’t be surprising that I’ve continually updated my approach to writing reviews. I want them to be informative, of course, but also useful to potential buyers, and I take the responsibility of recommending---or not recommending---an expensive product like this very seriously.
Softwarethurrott.com

Microsoft is Working on a Super Duper Secure Mode for Edge

The Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research team is working on a Super Duper Secure Mode for the Edge web browser. Yes, really. “The VR is experimenting with a new feature that challenges some conventional assumptions held by many in the browser community,” Microsoft’s Johnathan Norman explains. “Our hope is to build something that changes the modern exploit landscape and significantly raises the cost of exploitation for attackers. Mitigations have a long history of being bypassed, so we are seeking feedback from the community to build something of lasting value.”
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

And the 1-Star Reviews are Pouring in for Google Chat

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Asking people to leave an app they have used for years and switch everything over to a newer and more modern app that is also quite different, is always going to bring about mixed feelings, criticisms, and anger. Humans aren’t often accepting of change at first. We attach strongly to ideas and systems and struggle at times to leave them behind. With Google now asking Hangouts users to switch over to Chat, we’re seeing this playout as we always do in the reviews section of Chat on Google Play.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

It's time to install Android 12 beta 4 as platform stability arrives

Usually we recommend that Android users dying to install the latest features on their phones by downloading a beta version of the next major build, refrain from doing so if the specific phone is used as a daily driver. That's because beta versions Android are not stable and you could lose the ability to use certain features that are important to you every day, not to forget a possible meaningful reduction in battery life.
ComputersMacRumors Forums

Parallels Desktop

Parallels Desktop 17 was released today, bringing native support for Windows 11 and macOS Monterey to both Intel and Apple silicon Macs, as well as a range of performance and compatibility improvements. It's worth noting from the off that the versions of Windows that Parallels 17 can run on an M1 Mac are currently limited to the Insider Previews for Windows 10 and Windows 11, due to their...
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

Google Podcasts makes your subscriptions more accessible with a new grid view layout

I’m not a big podcast listener like I used to be before the pandemic. I hardly drive my car anymore, and my life has become less formed around long trips where I would need to fill dead air with something entertaining, but non-visual. With that said, I still love the collection of Google Podcast subscriptions that I’ve curated over the years, and I always check back on my favorites from time to time. Aside from The Chrome Cast podcast (which you should be listening to!) I’m usually just spending all of my time on Youtube instead.
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

Google Chat is already being review bombed on the Play Store by angry Hangouts users

Yesterday, Google practically forced free Hangouts users to sign out and swap over to its new golden child – Google Chat. With that, it seems that many users were extremely dissatisfied with the seemingly abrupt change. Sure, the company forewarned that these changes were incoming, but for many, the transition was still sudden and jarring. First spotted by Droid Life loads of people are taking to the Google Play Store to share their displeasure publicly.
Video GamesPocket-lint.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming beta is finally here for Windows 10

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft is bringing native Cloud Gaming support to the official Xbox app on Windows 10 devices from 9 August. While the launch is neither a final release nor a wider ranging public beta, those eager to see what all the fuss is about in regards to game streaming can do so from 9 August, simply by joining the Windows Insider program.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Podcasts App Gets a Redesign and Some Minor Changes

The Google Podcasts app for Android and iOS has been updated with a new redesign, coupled with a few minor changes. One of the bigger additions here is the inclusion of “Subscriptions” on the “Home” tab. This change allows Google to add a “More” button to the right-hand side of...
SoftwareLiliputing

Microsoft brings game streaming to Xbox app for Windows

The promise of game streaming technology is that you don’t need a console or a high-end gaming PC to play games. Instead, powerful remote servers do the heavy lifting, allowing you to play games on a phone, tablet, smart TV, or just about any other device… including a PC. When...
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

‘My Time at Portia’ Out Now On Google Play

Nuverse’s PC game, My Time at Portia, was released for Android. In this RPG, you inherit your father’s workshop. With it, you can craft and build your way to compete for top builder in the town of Portia. Players will explore hidden relics and restore the glory of human civilization in a post-apocalyptic land. As you become a seasoned builder, you will bond with several townsfolk to build a circle of friends and family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy