Mount Juliet, TN

City of Mt. Juliet Launches MJAlert, Bringing Back Community Notifications & Emergency Alerts Via Text Message

By MJPD
mjpdnews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMt. Juliet, Tenn. – Public safety officials are excited to announce the launch of MJAlert, which brings back community notifications & emergency alerts via text message back to the community. MJAlert is a free service to community members, powered by Rave / Smart911, that allows individuals to sign up for notifications sent from City authorities. MJAlert keeps residents and visitors informed on potentially hazardous situations & community information involving the police department, fire department, parks department, city government, or traffic impacts within the community. In addition, MJAlert will notify for construction blasting notifications for those who register for such messages.

