Photos: Children get their act on Verona Area Community Theater's summer camps

Around 150 children took the stage at Verona Area Community Theater this summer to act out fairy tales and Greek mythology this summer. VACT held three camps, one for grades K-2 about fairy tales, and another set of camps for grades 3-8 that featured the merging of theater and technology, and Greek mythology. Each camp was limited to 30 children because of the theater's COVID-19 policies, which required anyone unvaccinated to be masked.