USA vs. France score, results: Kevin Durant leads Team USA to fourth consecutive gold medal

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. men's basketball team took a bumpy road to the final of the Olympic tournament, but the Americans are heading home with the gold medal. Team USA defeated France 87-82 on Friday night to capture its fourth consecutive gold medal behind another brilliant performance from Kevin Durant. The future Hall of Famer scored a game-high 29 points on 9-of-18 shooting in the victory, ending the tournament as USA Basketball's all-time leader in points, free throws and 3-pointers.

