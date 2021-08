Very rarely do we build something that assembles its own legs, understands the direction it needs to go, and then moves. At Nebullam, we’ve built many pieces of growing equipment and business models which never gained a heartbeat. In our first 3 years, we saw our company as a provider of growing equipment, to new and expanding indoor farms. In that world we were building, we would sell our growing equipment and license the software which ran our equipment. At Y Combinator’s Demo Day, we were the John Deere for indoor farming. In this 2-minute pitch, we had focused on equipment payback and the inevitability for indoor farming. Here’s the video.