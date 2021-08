Practice different methods of closing to find a style that sounds authentic and in your tone of voice. There are a variety of different ways to ask for the business using methods such as a Direct close, an Assumptive close, a Conditional close and more. My favorite method was using the Assumptive close. I watched for positive buying signals and proceeded with providing instructions to process the order and obtain a method of payment vs. outright asking for the business. This example illustrates how a sales associate can “assume” it’s a done deal to close the sale. Watching for the positive buying signals is imperative before making such a bold move. Using this method allows you the opportunity to guide the customer through the steps to finalize the transaction and make the process extremely easy for them while enhancing their overall buying experience.