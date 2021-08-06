Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Jill Seymour

golfcourseindustry.com
 4 days ago

The 76th playing of the U.S. Women’s Open brought 156 competitors to The Olympic Club in San Francisco in pursuit of the most prestigious title in women’s golf. It also brought together a group of 29 women, all volunteers, united by their passion for turf and their willingness to assist host director of golf maintenance Troy Flanagan and his team with the staging of the event.

www.golfcourseindustry.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Seymour
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#The U S#Penn State#Pga#The Olympic Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Rahway, NJRenna Media

Rahway Architect, Seymour Williams, Gained State/National Prominence

For over forty years (1916-1960), Seymour Williams spent a career designing many of the city’s public, civic, and religious buildings and many homes for Rahway’s leading citizens as well as for clients from around the state. In the two decades following World War I, he was considered the architect of progress who provided valuable ideas for the future development and beautification of the city. By the 1930s, Williams had gained a state-wide reputation and in 1934 was named Supervisor of the New Jersey Historic American Buildings Survey (HABS). The survey, a project of the Emergency Relief Administration and the Works Projects Administration, was established by the federal government to collect data on buildings located throughout the United States that were of historic interest. His work in New Jersey was so well done, he would later be placed in charge of an area covering five states.
Virginia Statesaturdaytradition.com

Penn State lands in top 4 for 2022 RB, top-100 prospect out of Virginia

One of the best running back prospects in the country for 2022 recently narrowed down his list with Penn State still in the running. The player is George Pettaway, a 4-star running back out of Suffolk, Virginia. Pettaway released a video with his top four schools on Sunday. That is a group that contains the Nittany Lions, along with Florida, Oregon, and North Carolina.
College SportsPosted by
BCBulletin

Envisioning an Idealized ACC After Realignment and Expansion

Realignment and expansion news have dominated the internet after Texas and Oklahoma announced they were abandoning the Big 12 for the SEC. Every conference now needs to consider how to counter strike this aggressive move by the SEC. One conference that can I’ll afford to stay pat during this time of turmoil and change is the ACC. With revenues near the bottom of all P5 conferences, and even the slight possibility that Clemson/FSU could head to greener pastures, commissioner Jim Phillips needs to be aggressive.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan Football: Sights And Sounds From Fall Camp

The Michigan Wolverines football program took the practice field on Friday, officially marking the first day of fall camp for the 2021 season. With camp finally underway, the Michigan Football social media platforms have been releasing both photos and videos from camp so far - giving fans a small window of insight into the work being done to prepare for 2021.
Columbia, MOColumbia Daily Tribune

Five things to know about new Mizzou AD Desiree Reed-Francois

Missouri announced Desiree Reed-Francois on Sunday as its next athletic director. Reed-Francois will become the first female athletic director in school history, making the switch to Columbia after four years leading the UNLV athletic department. Here are five things to know about Reed-Francois as she takes the Tigers' helm:. Reed-Francois...
CollegesWETM

Destination PA: The must-see sights of Penn State University

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Many know it for the high-energy football games, while others, for their famous slogan “We Are,” but tucked away on Penn State University’s campus are a ton of must-see sights. First up, is the Nittany Lion Shrine. You can find it near the Recreation Building...
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Multiple Ohio State targets earn 5th star

Monday’s are typically the busiest day of the week. While the Ohio State coaching staff is busy preparing for the start of the college football season, recruiting has finally slowed down for the program. However, slowing down doesn’t mean the Buckeyes aren’t still making the recruiting headlines. In case you...
College SportsScarlet Nation

Notre Dame Moves To No. 1 In Rivals Recruiting Rankings

The addition of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver CJ Williams on Sunday bumped Notre Dame from the No. 3 to No. 1 recruiting class in the country per Rivals.com. Williams’ pledge gave Notre Dame 128 net points to its total per the Rivals formula, bumping Notre Dame to a total of 2,386. However, the margin between Notre Dame at No. 1 and Ohio State at No. 3 is razor thin.
Minnesota StateDigital Collegian

Minnesota joins list of Big Ten schools mandating coronavirus vaccine

The University of Minnesota announced Monday it will require all students to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to a letter from the university's President Joan Gabel. The decision comes as "delta variant spikes," and "increases in positive cases" spur concerns among students and faculty, according to the letter....
Michigan Statetheonlycolors.com

Four-star athlete Jaden Mangham commits to Michigan State

In a bit of a surprise turn of events, the Michigan State Spartans have landed another big time prospect in the 2022 class. Mel Tucker and his staff have received a verbal commitment from four-star athlete/safety Jaden Mangham. Mangham visited the East Lansing campus last weekend as part of Michigan...
SportsNiles Daily Star

Big Ten Network announces expanded 2021 fall volleyball schedule

CHICAGO — Following the U.S. Olympic women’s volleyball team gold medal in Tokyo, with a roster featuring eight Big Ten volleyball alumni, the Big Ten Network today announced the most expansive volleyball schedule in network history. The 2021 schedule includes at least 47 matches on television, a new high-water mark...
Florida Stateallfans.co

Miami football built dynasty with wins against Bobby Bowden and FSU

The Florida State versus Miami football games from the 1980s through the early 2000s decided multiple national championships and help build a Hurricanes dynasty. The arrival of Bobby Bowden in Tallahassee in 1976 was the beginning of an incredible run for the Florida State, Miami and Florida football programs. Three...
Florida StatePost-Journal

Bowden Sold Football, Florida State To Restivo

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article appeared in The Post-Journal on Jan. 7, 2006, after former sports editor Jim Riggs had a conversation with Jamestown native Sam Restivo about the latter’s time playing for former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden. Bowden passed away Sunday at 91. While watching the Orange...
Alabama Statewvlt.tv

Alabama, Clemson lead first college football rankings of 2021 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - College football’s offseason has been filled with change. But the more things change, the more they stay the same, and Alabama starts the 2021 season just as it ended the 2020 season -- atop the polls. The USA Today Amway Coaches Poll was the first major preseason poll to be released on Tuesday, and the Crimson Tide are ranked No. 1 with all 63 first-place votes.
College Sportsroarlionsroar.com

Penn State Checks in At No. 20 In Debut 2021 Coaches Poll

With the nightmarish 2020 season in the rearview mirror, people are now looking ahead to the 2021 campaign. The Nittany Lions are looking to return to a top-25 caliber program and they'll be just that to start the season, checking in at No. 20 in the Coaches Poll. The Nittany...

Comments / 0

Community Policy