Hooray, you’re on Hilton Head!
Only one bridge connects Hilton Head Island with the South Carolina mainland. The seclusion provides serenity and safety, concepts with elevated meaning since March 2020. The number of denizens slightly exceeds 40,000 and the island encompasses 42 square miles. The math becomes more favorable for anybody with an interest in roaming golf courses for pleasure or maintaining them for income. Twenty-four courses supporting 402 holes inhabit the island.www.golfcourseindustry.com
