TRAVELS WITH TERRY

This 6 foot by 6 foot by 1 inch square metal topdressing drag mat is transported quickly and easily on this homemade trailer. 1 ¼-inch square tubing was used for the framework along with 3/16th-inch streel strapping for the cradle to hold the drag mat in place during transport and for a few other design features. 4.1 inch by 3.5 inch by 4 inch pneumatic tires are used. A linchpin is removed, the “tongue” moves upwards and the cradle tilts 90 degrees, releasing the drag mat onto the turf so there is no lifting of the drag mat involved. When the drag mat is used, it is still attached to the back of the trailer with a nylon rope so the trailer does not have to be removed from the tow vehicle. The trailer was in inventory when Jerry Mathews, CGCS, at the Stoneridge Golf Club in Blanchard, Idaho, took over as superintendent. This implement was designed & built by the former superintendent and equipment manager and acquired from the Avondale Golf Club in Hayden Lake, Idaho. No material costs or labor time were available.