Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

TRAVELS WITH TERRY

By Terry Buchen, CGCS, MG
golfcourseindustry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis 6 foot by 6 foot by 1 inch square metal topdressing drag mat is transported quickly and easily on this homemade trailer. 1 ¼-inch square tubing was used for the framework along with 3/16th-inch streel strapping for the cradle to hold the drag mat in place during transport and for a few other design features. 4.1 inch by 3.5 inch by 4 inch pneumatic tires are used. A linchpin is removed, the “tongue” moves upwards and the cradle tilts 90 degrees, releasing the drag mat onto the turf so there is no lifting of the drag mat involved. When the drag mat is used, it is still attached to the back of the trailer with a nylon rope so the trailer does not have to be removed from the tow vehicle. The trailer was in inventory when Jerry Mathews, CGCS, at the Stoneridge Golf Club in Blanchard, Idaho, took over as superintendent. This implement was designed & built by the former superintendent and equipment manager and acquired from the Avondale Golf Club in Hayden Lake, Idaho. No material costs or labor time were available.

www.golfcourseindustry.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potash#Design#Cgcs#The Stoneridge Golf Club#The Avondale Golf Club#Nashua 308 Utility Grade#Fox Chapel Golf Club#Gcsaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals in Iowa

A few animals in Iowa are dangerous, although there aren't many. You may be aware of some of them, but you may not be mindful of others. It is vital to watch out for all of these things because they are all dead on their way. Check out the 5 most dangerous animals in Iowa below:
Oregon StatePosted by
Only In Oregon

Oregon’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 50 Glorious Campsites

Oregon’s camping game is strong. Whether you’re looking to spend the night in an old-growth forest or high desert, the beach or the backcountry, you can pitch a tent and enjoy a truly wondrous camping experience pretty much anywhere in the Beaver State. But if you’re looking for a place that’s a bit more off […] The post Oregon’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 50 Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State.
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Terry L. Henley

Henley, Terry L., passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at our home. He was born to the late Ray Henley and Barbara Cockerham Henley on November 10, 1940 in Seymour, Indiana. He married Jennifer Baldwin Henley, Troy, Ohio, on September 14, 1991, and she survives. Terry is also survived by his sons with the late Martha Henley Yaus, Barron (Jody) Henley of Dublin, Ohio and Troy (Ruby) Henley of Upper Arlington, Ohio, as well as our son, Walker Henley of Troy, Ohio, grandkids Ariel, Alexis, Rylee, Liam and Austin, sisters Sandy (late Ron) Barnes of Sedona, Arizona, Rayetta (Orville) Akers and Laura Jo (Jon Cullen) Stahl, of Seymour, Indiana, mother-in-law, Donna (late Jerry) Baldwin of Troy, Ohio, brother-in-law, Scott (Chelsea) Baldwin of West Liberty, Ohio. Terry’s brothers, Tom Henley and Fred Henley, preceded him in passing.
Overland Park, KSNorfolk Daily News

Who will work? — Terry Spence

STANTON — My wife and I just returned from a weekend at Overland Park, Kansas, where we stayed in a hotel on a Friday and Saturday. Upon our return from Saturday’s activities, we discovered our beds were unmade, and the trash had not been dumped so we figured nothing at all had been cleaned. Upon my asking a hotel official if we could get our rooms cleaned, she said she wasn’t the person to ask and didn’t offer as to who I should ask.
HobbiesIdaho Mountain Express

TNC to reopen fishing access at Silver Creek Preserve

The Nature Conservancy plans to reopen fishing access through the Silver Creek Preserve on Wednesday, Aug. 11, ending an unprecedented month-long closure caused by the combinations of extreme drought and heat. Fishermen will have access to the stream from 9 a.m. to sunset, approximately 8:45 p.m., Nature Conservancy spokeswoman Claire...
Michigan StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals In Michigan

Wildlife in Michigan ranges from harmless to dangerous. Several arachnids and insects live along Lake Michigan and Lake Superior's shores, while venomous snakes can be found under any log. As we discuss wild animals in this article, we will look at some of Michigan's most dangerous ones. Check them out below:

Comments / 0

Community Policy