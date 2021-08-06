Online Gambling California – What’s Next for Online Gambling in California?

As the most populated state in the US, California is home to tens of thousands of gamblers who enjoy many of the local casino offerings in addition to easy access to Las Vegas. While there are numerous land-based options in the state, there still is no regulated online gambling industry in California, despite numerous attempts and many other states successfully moving online. Based on the current climate in the market, it’s unlikely this will materialize anytime soon as attempts for over 10 years have thus failed to produce any meaningful regulation according to USGS.