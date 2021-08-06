Hudson Valley AMPS hosts Girls Rock Camp

POUGHKEEPSIE — This summer, local artists and activists are hosting the region’s first Girls Rock Camp, Hudson Valley AMPS (Alternative Music Programming for Students). AMPS is a week-long virtual summer program from Aug. 16 through Aug. 20 for girls and TGENB (trans, gender expansive, non-binary) youth ages 10 to 16. Through the program, 25 youth will participate in small group instrument instruction and social justice workshops. Participants will also work with a music mentor to write a song to share out at the close of the program and have the opportunity for their song to be broadcast on Radio Kingston.