Risky business
It’s hard for those of us in the golf business to look at the game’s recent good fortunes — 2020 saw the nation’s largest net increase in golfers, 500,000, in 17 years and a 14 percent boost in rounds played, according to the National Golf Foundation — and not be downright giddy. It’s also comforting to know that 2020 was a continuation of a positive trend more than simply a pandemic-induced aberration, marking the third straight year more golfers came into the game than abandoned it.www.golfcourseindustry.com
