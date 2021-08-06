Cancel
Florida Appeals Court Denies Request In Concealed Weapons Case

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – An appeals court Friday declined to ask the Florida Supreme Court to take up a potentially far-reaching case about concealed weapons licensing. The 1st District Court of Appeal, in a 12-3 decision, rejected a request from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to take a step known as certifying a “question of great public importance” to the Supreme Court.

