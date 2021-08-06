Cancel
Golf

No middle ground

By Bradley S. Klein, Ph.D.
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Country Club of Mobile in Alabama, if you miss the fairway, you are in the rough. Which is exactly as it should be when you have 65 acres of 419 Bermudagrass fairway cut at ½-inch. No more do they coddle the golfers, as they did the first year following a course restoration in 2018, when golfers faced a 1-inch collar of Bahiagrass, with a 4-inch cut behind it. Now the rough is kept at 2 inches: perfect for framing the fairways while keeping the outward areas playable.

#Fertilizer#Collar#Golf Club#Nestle#Blue Course#Cgcs#Milwaukee Country Club#Longmeadow Country Club#Wing Point#Washington Rrb#Golf Country Club#Illinois Rrb
Golf
Sports
