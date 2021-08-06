Know Your Numbers, Know Your Job

The benefits of journey mapping go beyond the simple identification of opportunities for improvement. The business environment today no longer resembles the one we were taught about in traditional marketing books because the overall landscape in which companies function has fundamentally changed. The internet and the digitization of products and processes are largely responsible for this. This digital transformation has created an unprecedented number of customer touchpoints, channels, and opportunities for customers to explore, interact, and connect with business. In this context, it becomes indispensable for companies to reformulate their strategy at a new customer-driven market following best CX practices and keeping up with increasing expectations and innovation.
