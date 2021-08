Sandlin was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder Thursday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. Sandlin left Wednesday's game against the Athletics with what was originally called shoulder tightness. As it turns out, the issue is serious enough to sideline him for at least 10 days and potentially much more, as shoulder issues can be particularly worrisome for pitchers. Cleveland has yet to provide a timeline for his return. Alex Young was recalled in a corresponding move.