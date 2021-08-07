Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dublin, NC

Crape myrtles will be coming down in Dublin

By Bladen Journal
Posted by 
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ASxzH_0bKRQBRq00

DUBLIN — Commissioners here have approved the removal of 27 crape myrtles.

The board was in agreement the trees were blocking the view of drivers entering the roads.

Also during Thursday’s regular meeting:

• The water and sewer rate, as charged by the town of Elizabethtown to Dublin, will rise 1 percent. In October, it goes up 3 percent.

• Billing to Bladen Community College, the town has discovered, has not been accurate. Dublin plans to bill the college $816.48 for water and $1,123.63 for sewer, a total of $1,940.11. The college will have 60 days to pay.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-247-9132 or bdavis@bladenjournal.com.

Comments / 1

Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

697
Followers
800
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
Elizabethtown, NC
Government
City
Dublin, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elizabethtown College#Bladen Community College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Editorial: Learning environments are waiting; get involved

Yellow with flashing lights and a stop sign, it’s hard to miss a school bus. It’s that time of year. Monday they roll in mass, picking up and ferrying students to and from learning institutions in the Bladen County Schools: Bladen Lakes Primary, Bladenboro Primary, Dublin Primary, East Arcadia, Elizabethtown Primary, Plain View Primary, Bladenboro Middle, Clarkton School of Discovery, Elizabethtown Middle, Tar Heel Middle, East Bladen High, West Bladen High and Bladen Early College High School.
AgriculturePosted by
Bladen Journal

Lake water health impasse continues

WHITE LAKE — After a 40-minute speech from their mayor, residents collectively used about 30 to answer back. The lake water health impasse continues, with all united toward an end and severely splintered both in ways to get there and just what has happened. Town leaders rely cite ongoing research and documented past history; residents speak about experiences both now and in years gone by, and have offered ideas to try.
Garland, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

More than 100 jobs coming back to Garland

GARLAND — More than 100 jobs are expected to be filled over the course of a year when the Garland Shirt Company building reopens, starting later this month or in early September. Sampson County commissioners on Monday approved a revolving loan fund of $75,000 for Garland Apparel Group, the company...
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Progress made on burned building, expected to soon be for sale

ELIZABETHTOWN — The former C.A. Nails building, a burned building the town purchased late in 2020, will be put up for sale. The 112 W. Broad St. location has remained vacant since March 29, 2020, when a Sunday afternoon fire was quickly spotted and a major downtown disaster averted. The building has remained gutted ever since, and smoke damage next door at 116 W. Broad St. has kept the Bladen Journal newspaper in a temporary location at 207 E. Broad St.
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Elizabethtown candidate passes CPA examination

ELIZABETHTOWN — Allan Landry Staten, of Elizabethtown, is among 46 candidates to pass the uniform CPA examination. A release from the N.C. State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners said Staten and the others passed the Uniform CPA Examination and satisfied the state’s technical knowledge and skills requirements necessary for CPA licensure.
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Unity Fest is Labor Day weekend in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Unity Fest 2021 is scheduled over three days on Labor Day weekend. Unity Fest Inc. bills itself as a nonprofit organization for children, teens, athletes and artists. This year’s event is the second annual. On Friday, Sept. 3, the event will have live performances; entrepreneur information to include...
Lumberton, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Lumberton hospital at maximum capacity; still taking emergencies

LUMBERTON — The hospital here is at maximum capacity, and potential patients are being asked to seek other alternatives. UNC Health Southeastern, which has an affiliate office in Clarkton, is “urging the public to visit their primary care physician or use local urgent care clinics for all health conditions not requiring emergency care as currently all staffed beds at the medical center are occupied and patients seeking admission are facing delays,” a release says.

Comments / 1

Community Policy