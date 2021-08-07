Crape myrtles will be coming down in Dublin

DUBLIN — Commissioners here have approved the removal of 27 crape myrtles.

The board was in agreement the trees were blocking the view of drivers entering the roads.

Also during Thursday’s regular meeting:

• The water and sewer rate, as charged by the town of Elizabethtown to Dublin, will rise 1 percent. In October, it goes up 3 percent.

• Billing to Bladen Community College, the town has discovered, has not been accurate. Dublin plans to bill the college $816.48 for water and $1,123.63 for sewer, a total of $1,940.11. The college will have 60 days to pay.

