Eviction moratorium isn't a cure-all for St. Johns County residents. Here's how to apply
While St. Johns County is covered by the new federal moratorium on evictions, as well as previous orders, it hasn't stopped landlords from filing evictions. President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday issued a targeted eviction moratorium in areas hardest hit by COVID-19, replacing a nationwide evictions freeze that expired last week, despite legal concerns about doing so unilaterally.www.staugustine.com
Comments / 0