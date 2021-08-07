Eviction moratorium isn't a cure-all for St. Johns County residents. Here's how to apply

Droves of St. Johns County residents debated the mask mandate issue at a heated school board meeting that lasted more than seven hours Tuesday. When classes start Monday, the school board will not require masks as part of its COVID-19 protocol for the 2021-22 school year, even as local COVID numbers and hospitalizations have reached record highs over the last two weeks with a spike in the delta variant. Flagler Hospital set a new record Tuesday, reporting 122 coronavirus patients, with 19 admitted since Monday. Of those being treated, 29 are in ICU and 15 require ventilation.