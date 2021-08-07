Cancel
Saint Johns County, FL

Eviction moratorium isn't a cure-all for St. Johns County residents. Here's how to apply

St. Augustine Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile St. Johns County is covered by the new federal moratorium on evictions, as well as previous orders, it hasn't stopped landlords from filing evictions. President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday issued a targeted eviction moratorium in areas hardest hit by COVID-19, replacing a nationwide evictions freeze that expired last week, despite legal concerns about doing so unilaterally.

Calvert County, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Circuit Courthouse Implements Mask Mandate for all Citizens and Staff

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Aug. 11, 2021 – Due to the recent emergence of the coronavirus delta variant, and consistent with recent guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all individuals entering the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, including the courthouse personnel, staff, and the general public are required to wear a mask. On Aug. 6, 2021, Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera of the Court of Appeals for Maryland issued the Ninth Administrative Order clarifying COVID-19 health measures in courthouses and Judicial Branch facilities, effective Aug. 9, 2021.
Pennsylvania State

Department of Human Services, Bucks County Local, and Legislative Leaders Urge Pennsylvanians Not to Wait to Apply for Rental Assistance

Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead today joined Bucks County commissioners Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia, Chair, and Robert J. Harvie Jr, Vice Chair, Bucks County Director of Housing & Community Development Jeffrey Fields, Legal Aid of Southeastern PA Managing Attorney Josh Goldblum, Bucks County Opportunity Council (BCOC) Executive Director Erin Lukoss, Senator Maria Collett to urge Pennsylvanians at risk of eviction or utility shutoffs because of COVID-19 to apply for assistance available through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), known in Bucks County as Bucks Emergency Rental Assistance (BERA). ERAP can help people who are facing eviction pay past due and upcoming rent or pay utility bills or other costs necessary to help them be safely housed.
Saint Johns County, FL

Fight over masks in St. Johns County schools continues in emotional school board meeting

Droves of St. Johns County residents debated the mask mandate issue at a heated school board meeting that lasted more than seven hours Tuesday. When classes start Monday, the school board will not require masks as part of its COVID-19 protocol for the 2021-22 school year, even as local COVID numbers and hospitalizations have reached record highs over the last two weeks with a spike in the delta variant. Flagler Hospital set a new record Tuesday, reporting 122 coronavirus patients, with 19 admitted since Monday. Of those being treated, 29 are in ICU and 15 require ventilation.
Saint Augustine, FL

St. Augustine OKs balloon-ban ordinance, which includes $100 fine

St. Augustine commissioners voted Monday night to ban the intentional release of balloons. The ordinance makes it a civil infraction, punishable by up to $100 per violation, "to intentionally release any helium or lighter-than-air gas-filled balloons into the air within city limits," with some exceptions for government agencies and educational institutions.
Saint Johns County, FL

Public meetings in St. Johns County this week: Sebastian Inland Harbor, other projects

The City of St. Augustine and St. Johns County government officials will host a few meetings this week, some involving major proposed projects. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, St. Augustine's Planning and Zoning Board will discuss revised plans for the Sebastian Inland Harbor Planned Unit Development. For years, a project has been in the works to bring a hotel, shopping and other features to the site, which is near the corner of Riberia and King streets. The applicant is now seeking to rezone the property from PUD to Residential General Office.
House Rents

Kokua Line: Does the CDC’s new eviction moratorium automatically apply to all tenants with overdue rent?

Question: I am still confused about whether the eviction ban is in force, for whom and for how long. Did the CDC trump Hawaii’s plan or not?. Answer: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new eviction moratorium does apply in all of Hawaii’s major counties, but that doesn’t mean it automatically protects everyone facing eviction for nonpayment of rent.
Health

Latest CDC Eviction Order Applies to All Major Counties in Hawaiʻi

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new order temporarily halting evictions in counties with heightened levels of community transmission of COVID-19, which applies to counties of Hawaiʻi, Maui, Kauaʻi and the City and County of Honolulu. The CDC’s Eviction Order only applies to “covered persons.”...
New York City, NY

Federal Government Extends Eviction Moratorium Through Oct. 3, Applies to Queens

The federal government has extended the eviction moratorium in areas with high COVID-19 infection levels — which includes the five boroughs. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday issued a new 60-day moratorium in areas that have “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 community transmission rates. The moratorium will go through to Oct. 3.

