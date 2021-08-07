Friday's top prospect performers

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at Friday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Cubs: Brennen Davis, OF (MLB No. 43), Double-A Tennessee. After Davis went on a tear in July, he found himself in a small slump in the early days of August. Across both games of Tennessee’s doubleheader, the powerful outfielder broke out by going 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, five RBIs, two runs scored and also reached on two hit by pitches. Davis has been a force at the plate all season, with 12 homers, 18 doubles, 36 RBIs, a .272/.386/.534 slash line and a .920 OPS across 211 plate appearances in High-A and Double-A. Cubs prospect stats »

MLBMLive.com

Niko Goodrum going back on IL; Tigers to call up rookie outfielder

BALTIMORE -- The Detroit Tigers will place utility man Niko Goodrum on the injured list after he strained his groin while rounding first base Wednesday night. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said the club would select the contract of outfielder Jacob Robson from Triple-A Toledo to take Goodrum’s spot on the roster.
MLBMLB Daily Dish

MLB trade rumors and news: Adley Rutschman makes Triple-A debut

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. Orioles catching prospect Adley Rutschman, the No. 1 overall...
MLBMLB

Albies' walk-off HR gives Braves share of 1st

ATLANTA -- Considering all the Braves have had to overcome, it may have been fitting for them to reach first place in dramatic fashion. Staring at the possibility of being deflated by Will Smith's second blown save in five days, Atlanta rekindled its late-inning magic of old and celebrated the Ozzie Albies walk-off homer that capped an 8-6, 11-inning win over the Reds on Wednesday night at Truist Park.
MLBMLB

This week's top O's Minor League performers

With the Orioles' Minor League system now ranked the fifth-best in baseball by MLB Pipeline, it's time to pay attention. All summer at orioles.com, we’ll be keeping tabs on the top performers from each rung of the Minor League ladder with weekly Sunday roundups. Think of it as a way to track the rebuilding process in real time.
MLBMLB

Stephenson caps 5-HR rout in homecoming

As Tyler Stephenson rounded second base following his ninth-inning solo home run in the Reds’ 12-3 win over the Braves on Thursday, a huge smile broke out across his face. The hometown kid, finishing the first series of his big league career in front of his friends and family in Atlanta, had just gotten likely the loudest reaction for a Cincinnati hit from the crowd at Truist Park. As the ball left the yard in center, Stephenson could hear his cheering section right behind the Reds’ dugout going nuts, and when he finally got back to the dugout, his teammates tried talking him into going out for one more round of applause.
MLBMLB

It's all hands on deck as Cards finish sweep

PITTSBURGH -- Injuries and plays that required a citation from MLB’s rule book rounded out the Cardinals’ three-game sweep of the Pirates at PNC Park. From the top of the third inning, it started to become clear that things were not going to go smoothly in St. Louis’ 7-6 win.
MLBmilb.com

Veteran Shows Top Prospect How It's Done As Albers Dazzles In Saints 12-2 Victory

ST. PAUL, MN (August 4, 2021) - The buzz was all about the Cincinnati Reds #1 prospect (MLB.com), and 19th best prospect in all of baseball (MLB.com), left-handed pitcher Nick Lodolo who was making his Triple-A debut for the Louisville Bats. The story, however, turned out to be a different left-handed starter, a 13-year veteran who has pitched everywhere from Independent Baseball to Japan to the Majors, Andrew Albers. He went 7.0 strong innings, and his offense did plenty of damage in a 12-2 Saints victory over the Bats on Wednesday afternoon in front of 6,054 at CHS Field.
Sportsprepbaseballreport.com

Top Prospect Games West REWIND

We wrap up our look back at all of the content we pushed out from this summer's Top Prospect Games West. The Top Prospect Games West was held at Frederick CC and featured 26 players from across the Old Line State, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Players went through a pro-style workout and also played a simulated game in front of our PBR Maryland scouting staff.
MLBMLB

'Difficult one to swallow' for Fleming, Rays

BOSTON -- With one out in the fourth inning and the Rays trailing by 10 runs, Josh Fleming handed the ball to manager Kevin Cash, walked off the mound, took a seat in the visitors’ dugout and stared out at the field. The left-hander had every reason to be frustrated after the worst outing of his young career, but he showed no sign of it.
MLBMLB

Muller struggles; club weighs other options

ATLANTA -- Kyle Muller and Touki Toussaint stabilized the Braves' rotation over the past few weeks. But with Huascar Ynoa and Ian Anderson nearing a return from the injured list, there’s reason to question how Muller and Toussaint might be affected. Actually, the plans for Muller were determined when the...
College Sportschatsports.com

Texas A&M Football: ESPN’s top-ranked prospect is visiting this weekend

Walter Nolen listens to instruction from a coach Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, during a practice at St. Benedict at Auburndale High School in Cordova. 091520 Walternolen 04 Msg. The Texas A&M Football team hasn’t taken their foot off of the gas in the 2022 recruiting trail just yet. Jimbo Fisher will have ESPN’s number one overall prospect coming to visit Aggieland on the weekend of July 30th.
MLBESPN

Kiley McDaniel's midseason top 50 MLB prospects

There have been a lot of graduations since my preseason top 100 list, along with a number of recent trades, the draft and a number of notable prospects who have played regular-season games for the first time in two years. What that adds up to is a lot of movement on this midseason top 50 prospects list.
MLBNBC Washington

Who's Next? Timelines for Nationals' Top Prospects as Team Goes Young

Timelines for Nationals’ top prospects as team goes young originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. In the first week since the Nationals overhauled their roster and swapped veteran stars for young up-and-comers, they’ve seen three of the players they acquired at the trade deadline appear for them in the majors and several other prospects carve out new roles on the big-league club.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Two Red Sox Prospects Land On ESPN’s 2021 Midseason Top 50 Rankings

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Red Sox Add Ex-Top Prospect, Fulfill Pitcher's Baseball 'Dream'. ‘Tis the season for updated prospect rankings. Now that the Major League Baseball trade deadline is in the rearview mirror, and several notable farmhands recently either changed teams...

