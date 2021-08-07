Friday's top prospect performers

As Tyler Stephenson rounded second base following his ninth-inning solo home run in the Reds’ 12-3 win over the Braves on Thursday, a huge smile broke out across his face. The hometown kid, finishing the first series of his big league career in front of his friends and family in Atlanta, had just gotten likely the loudest reaction for a Cincinnati hit from the crowd at Truist Park. As the ball left the yard in center, Stephenson could hear his cheering section right behind the Reds’ dugout going nuts, and when he finally got back to the dugout, his teammates tried talking him into going out for one more round of applause.