Severe Weather Statement issued for Rock, Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rock; Walworth THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WALWORTH AND NORTHEASTERN ROCK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. An areal flood advisory remains in effect for northeastern Rock and northwestern Walworth county.alerts.weather.gov
