Comparing the Crises: Christie and Sandy and Murphy and COVID, and the Coming Election

While the nation looks toward the midterm elections, and is already handicapping. Presidential races well into the future, 2021 will feature a mere two gubernatorial elections (not counting the exceptional circumstances related to the recall election in California). In Virginia, Democratic Party stalwart and former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe is seeking a second term (Virginia Constitution prohibits serving consecutive terms) against former businessperson, Glenn Youngkin – who in addition to his private sector success, is best known for failing to recognize that President Biden won the 2020 election. The other governor’s race is in New Jersey, where current governor (and former Ambassador to Germany) Phil Murphy will face off against former member of the New Jersey Assembly Jack Ciattarelli. As of this moment, most indicators suggest that both McAuliffe and Murphy are ahead. This stands to reason as Virginia has been trending Democratic in statewide elections, and in New Jersey, the wake of an unpopular Republican governor and high-COVID related approval numbers bodes well for a reelection campaign. Pivoting away from Virginia, we have to ask why would Phil Murphy take a family vacation in Italy?