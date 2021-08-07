Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Lee, NJ

No Accountability in Our Post Shame World Makes it Possible for Cuomo to Hang on

insidernj.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year and a half into a once in a century mass death event we are still held captive by a deadly pandemic and our regional scourge of endemic political corruption that enables Gov. Cuomo to remain in power. Free of shame, he can attack the very same Attorney General, who just months earlier he asked to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct that had been made against him.

www.insidernj.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Lee, NJ
Government
City
Fort Lee, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Mcgreevey
Person
Bill Baroni
Person
Jimmy Hoffa
Person
Pat Foye
Person
Bridget Kelly
Person
Letitia James
Person
Bridget Anne Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#George Washington Bridge#Senate#Homeland Security#Democratic#The Port Authority#The Wall Street Journal#Christie Operative#The Commerce Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsCitizen Online

Our view: Finish the Cuomo impeachment process

It's a sadly familiar debate. What is the right thing to do regarding an elected government executive who was subject to impeachment proceedings but will soon no longer hold that office? It is proper to continue with the process, and potentially hold a vote to bar that person from ever serving in that capacity again?
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Zaid Jilani: 'Possibility' Cuomo could be prosecuted

Journalist Zaid Jilani says that it is possible for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who announced his resignation on Tuesday, to be arrested and prosecuted over his alleged sexual harassment of women. Jilani joined Hill TV’s Rising to discuss Brittany Commisso, a former assistant who has accused Cuomo of...
New York City, NYinsidernj.com

Hayden: Cuomo Tries to Put His Best Face on a Dire Situation

InsiderNJ turned to legal counsel Joe Hayden for is thoughts on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation announcement today. “He’s doing his best to put a good face on a dire situation,” said Hayden, a veteran defense attorney. “His real problem is a potential criminal charge because at least one allegation, the allegation of groping, would almost certainly require a prosecutor to open an investigation if the victim presses the issue.
insidernj.com

Where Murphy Stands in the Aftermath of Cuomo’s Spectacular Meltdown

There were times during the pandemic when critics opined that Phil Murphy just did whatever Andrew Cuomo did. It was true that regulations in New York and New Jersey generally mirrored each other. A lot of this had to do with the need for a regional approach. It would have...
Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

Lawmakers: Continuing Cuomo impeachment probe would be all about accountability

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation announcement rocked the New York State Capitol Tuesday. Lawmakers were taken aback by the news that New York’s third-term governor would be stepping down in 14 days, but say they still believe there needs to be accountability. “I was kind of in disbelief,” Assemblywoman Mary Beth...
Binghamton, NYwskg.org

Regional Lawmakers On Continuing Cuomo Impeachment Post-Resignation

VESTAL, NY (WSKG) — Some Southern Tier lawmakers are in favor of continuing impeachment proceedings against Gov. Andrew Cuomo despite his announcement Tuesday that he would resign in two weeks. Meanwhile, another is more tepid. Even with his resignation, the state legislature may pursue impeachment, which could prohibit Cuomo from...
Politicsnewsandguts.com

Andrew Cuomo Resigns, Lt. Governor Will Resume Post

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment. The long-serving Democrat said his 10 year reign as governor will end in 14 days. At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon he explained:. “New York tough means New Nork loving, and I love New York. And I...
Educationinsidernj.com

Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 8/9/2021

Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “A hopeful spring has become a worrisome summer.” – American Academy of Pediatrics-NJ President Dr. Jeanne Craft on the mandate for students wearing masks when the new school year starts. The statewide cumulative COVID-19 count stands at 916,476 cases...
Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

Lawmakers set to discuss possible Cuomo impeachment Monday

Lawmakers are taking a closer look at impeachment as Gov. Andrew Cuomo's lawyers have made it clear that the three-term governor has no intention of resigning after a bombshell New York attorney general's investigation substantiated claims of at least 11 women who said Cuomo sexually harassed them. "I am not...
insidernj.com

Comparing the Crises: Christie and Sandy and Murphy and COVID, and the Coming Election

Chris Christie and Phil Murphy are two governors who are, in many ways, very different. But they are also governors who have faced extraordinary external, devastating threats. Each man has, in his time and in his way, dealt with it. For Chris Christie, this was Hurricane Sandy which pulverized the Garden State in 2012. For Phil Murphy, his dragon was and continues to be the COVID-19 pandemic.
New York City, NYRomesentinel.com

Cuomo makes pitch to expand vaccines

The state will open nine new vaccination sites in locations with a high concentration of state employees after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said workers in New York City’s airports and public transit system will join workers in other state agencies who will be required to get coronavirus vaccinations or face weekly testing.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Andrew Cuomo's resignation shows 1 party is still capable of shame

Few expected New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to announce his resignation, effective August 24, at Tuesday's mid-day press conference. But the news wasn't exactly a surprise. That's because an investigation by the state attorney general's office concluded last week that he had sexually harassed 11 women — and because Cuomo is a Democrat, the only party in American politics still capable of shame.
PoliticsPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

In Our Opinion: Cuomo resignation best for NY

Editor’s note: The editorial was originally published by The Plattsburgh-Press Republican. We agree with its sentiments. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to resign rather than drag out a fight against allegations of sexual harassment was the right move. His resignation will take effect 14 days from Tuesday, setting up Lt. Gov....
PoliticsNewsday

Former Cuomo aide: 'The governor needs to be held accountable'

A former aide to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the first of his accusers to file a criminal complaint against him, has spoken out publicly for the first time, saying she turned to law enforcement because "the governor needs to be held accountable." Brittany Commisso, revealed herself Sunday as the Cuomo...
insidernj.com

The Murphy Vacation Right Now Feels like a Rookie Political Mistake

While the nation looks toward the midterm elections, and is already handicapping. Presidential races well into the future, 2021 will feature a mere two gubernatorial elections (not counting the exceptional circumstances related to the recall election in California). In Virginia, Democratic Party stalwart and former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe is seeking a second term (Virginia Constitution prohibits serving consecutive terms) against former businessperson, Glenn Youngkin – who in addition to his private sector success, is best known for failing to recognize that President Biden won the 2020 election. The other governor’s race is in New Jersey, where current governor (and former Ambassador to Germany) Phil Murphy will face off against former member of the New Jersey Assembly Jack Ciattarelli. As of this moment, most indicators suggest that both McAuliffe and Murphy are ahead. This stands to reason as Virginia has been trending Democratic in statewide elections, and in New Jersey, the wake of an unpopular Republican governor and high-COVID related approval numbers bodes well for a reelection campaign. Pivoting away from Virginia, we have to ask why would Phil Murphy take a family vacation in Italy?
insidernj.com

Murphy Hits Back at Allen for Repeating ‘Tinfoil Hat Stuff’ from Fox

At his weekly briefing this afternoon, Governor Phil Murphy threw an elbow at remarks made by Diane Allen, Jack Ciattarelli’s running mate, who last week revved up the Republicans’ statewide campaign by savaging the incumbent Democrat, especially his record with women. What rankled the governor?. Allen said the following on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy