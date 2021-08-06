Cancel
Travel

Wildflower season offers scenic hikes

By Jim Mimiaga Journal staff writer
Durango Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildflowers are blooming in the San Juan Mountains are are thriving from all the rain. Here are three trails to view them. Horse Creek Trail: This trailhead is on Colorado Highway 145 between mile markers 48 and 49. The trail is just north of the gate used to close the highway. The Horse Creek trail is 3.7 miles long. It begins at Forest Road 423 — Horse Gulch Road and ends at Forest Trail 208 — the Calico Trail. The trail is open for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. This trail is closed to all motorized vehicles. Respect private property that is along this trail.

