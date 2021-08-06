Wildflower season offers scenic hikes

26 East Village Road, Tuxedo Park, New York 10987,. Registration is required for this activity. Registration is requested on Meetup by clicking on the Register Now link above in order to manage group size and ensure a safe and fun hike. On this hike we will have some nice viewpoints on the ridge, as we ascend Parker Cabin (and Tom Jones is an option for those who wish to do some more on their own) Mountains, and return on a scenic woods trail. We begin our hike right at the meeting spot, and spend much of our day on the RD and Yellow Triangle trails. The hike ends in the town of Tuxedo, where we can spend some time in Bentley's Café, and have easy access back to Manhattan by train, which departs at 4:20 for the return trip. This hike is rated as vigorous under the AMC rating system. We will hike at a steady, brisk pace over a distance of 7.5 miles, with some steep hills on hiking trails in the woods and on rocky terrain. Cumulative elevation gain will be approximately 1500 feet. Therefore, this hike is not suitable for beginners or slower hikers, who may not be able to keep up with the group. Hikers should wear hiking boots, have at least 2-3 quarts of water/sports drinks along with lunch, and be in good condition to complete a strenuous hike (Per AMC policy our hikes are intended for adults 18 years and older, and dogs are not permitted, unless indicated otherwise). AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC guidelines. Rain or even questionable forecast, as well as wet and slippery rocks, may cancel or modify; check website for latest updates. We meet at 10:15 in Tuxedo. The transportation information for both public transportation leaving from Penn Station and cars (AMC Trans code: 9C on the AMC New York-North Jersey website) is indicated below. Please purchase a one way ticket since there may be rides back to the city offered. 9. 9:07 (can use 8:51 if you wish) a.m. NJ TRANSIT train from Penn Sta. arriving Secaucus 9:16. Change to Port Jervis line in a different part of the station after entering main train hall, leaving Secaucus 9:25. PORT Jervis line may also be boarded at Hoboken. C. Tuxedo, Orange CO., NY. Arr. 10:11. From Rt. 17 north turn R on East Village Rd. Meet in commuter lot just past the tracks.