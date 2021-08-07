Paso Robles officers involved in deadly 2020 shooting of Monterey-area man deemed justified

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KION and KEYT ) The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced that it has finished a review of a deadly officer-involved shooting from June 2020, and it found that the officers involved were justified.

The two-day incident started at around 3:15 a.m. on June 10, 2020, when officers got a report of shots fired near the Paso Robles Police station. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said that when law enforcement responded to help, an Arroyo Grande Police Officer was shot in the face.

Over the course of two days, the suspect, identified as Monterey-area resident Mason James Lira, was accused of shooting and injuring a total of four members of law enforcement and killing one person at an Amtrak station.

Eventually, Lira was spotted and fired at officers before retreating into a riverbed. He was killed during a shootout with law enforcement.

KEYT, KION's sister station in San Luis Obispo County, reports that the DA's Office concluded that the officers involved did not violate the law, and no charges will be filed against them.

Read the full report from the DA's Office below.

