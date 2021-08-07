Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California's Brooksby, 20, to play Italy's Sinner, 19, in DC

By HOWARD FENDRICH
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZTmPW_0bKRNmf800

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Jenson Brooksby wasn't even supposed to play in the Citi Open at all. Now the kid's in the final four of his first ATP 500 event.

Brooksby beat 11th-seeded John Millman of Australia 6-1, 6-2 in just 67 minutes on Friday at the hard-court tournament, making the 20-year-old from Sacramento, California, the lowest-ranked semifinalist in Washington since John Isner in 2007.

“I’m not surprising myself ... (and) by now, people know what to expect, in general. But, I mean, I think I still am surprising them,” said Brooksby, who started the year outside the top 300, began the week at No. 130 after reaching the final on grass at Newport, Rhode Island, last month, and now is primed to break into the top 100. ”But, I mean, within myself, I know it’s very doable, and I’m glad that I have been doing it so far."

He has not dropped a set through four victories — three against seeded opponents, including No. 2 Felix Auger-Aliassime and No. 16 Frances Tiafoe, and another against two-time Grand Slam runner-up Kevin Anderson.

No less than a tennis authority than Andy Murray took note of Brooksby's progress. The three-time major champion and former No. 1 tweeted, "Jenson Brooksby is the sort of player I love to watch," praising his "variety" and "high tennis IQ."

Next up is another seeded, and even younger, opponent: No. 5 Jannik Sinner, a 19-year-old from Italy who defeated Steve Johnson of the U.S. 6-4, 6-2.

The other semifinal will be 2015 champion Kei Nishikori against Mackie McDonald, who has never reached an ATP final.

Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, advanced Friday night with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over No. 14 seed Lloyd Harris, before McDonald beat Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-2.

Anderson and Kudla originally were given wild-card entries in Washington; 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, the top seed who lost to Harris on Thursday night, was another recipient.

So Brooksby was in Lexington, Kentucky, competing on the lower-level Challenger Tour last week when he found out that withdrawals by others allowed Anderson and Kudla to move into the bracket on the strength of their rankings, freeing up a last-minute wild-card invitation.

Brooksby caught a flight to the nation's capital and has displayed a game that has a bit of everything — reflex returns, a top-notch backhand, drop shots, an improving serve — backed up by a confident approach.

He likes to say that his greatest strength is having no weakness.

“I came motivated and ready to compete my butt off here and show my level consistently, as always,” he said. “I’m excited to keep proving my level and keep going out there and competing.”

This was the American's second time facing Millman, who beat a 17-year-old Brooksby in straight sets in the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open. Millman would go on to beat Roger Federer en route to the quarterfinals.

“I’m a late grower, so I think mostly I think I have just physically improved a lot,” the 6-foot-4 Brooksby said, describing himself as “just a small guy” during that initial contest against Millman. “Now I think my game has just gotten better. I have gotten mentally stronger and definitely more physical. So it’s definitely a way different ballgame for me in general now than a couple years ago.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
46K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Washington, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tournament#Italy#Ap#Atp#Mcdonald#Grand Slam#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Thorbjorsen delivers big rally, needs another in US Amateur

OAKMONT, Pa. — (AP) — Michael Thorbjornsen made five straight birdies to win his first match and needed another big comeback in the second round of a U.S. Amateur that faced more delays Thursday. Only four of the 16 second-round matches at Oakmont finished before play was suspended for the...
EnvironmentPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Heat wave edges higher in southern Europe, fuels wildfires

ROME — (AP) — Intense heat baking Italy pushed northward towards the popular tourist destination of Florence Friday while wildfires charred the country's south, and Spain appeared headed for an all-time record high temperature as a heat wave kept southern Europe in a fiery grip. Italy saw temperatures in places...
NBAPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Tre Jones lifts Spurs with go-ahead layup and steal

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Tre Jones made a layup with less than a second remaining to give San Antonio the lead, then had a steal to prevent Charlotte from taking a final shot in the Spurs' 106-105 victory over the Hornets on Thursday night in the NBA Summer League.

Comments / 0

Community Policy