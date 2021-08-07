Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

COVID-19: What happens after the Olympics?

By Marielena Balouris
El Paso News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (NEXSTAR) — As the Tokyo Olympics begin to wind down and COVID-19 cases in Tokyo spike, the question becomes “What happens when everyone travels back home?”. It’s not an optimistic outlook from Dr. Stephen Thomas, a SUNY Upstate Medical University infectious disease professor — but it’s a realistic one.

www.ktsm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Nexstar#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Week

Olympic officials will replace Japanese athlete's gold medal after mayor bit it

Japanese softball player Miu Goto will have her Olympic gold medal replaced after a mayor controversially decided to bite the original. Tokyo Olympics officials say they're replacing Goto's gold medal after Takashi Kawamura, the mayor of her hometown of Nagoya, bit the first one during a ceremony despite COVID-19 concerns, BBC News reports. The International Olympic Committee is reportedly set to cover the costs.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

When did Laurel Hubbard compete at the Olympics and what happened?

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard made history when she became the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics.However, she failed to record a successful lift in the women’s +87kg weightlifting.Hubbard previously competed as a male weightlifter before undergoing her transition in 2012, and eventually returned to weightlifting in 2017.Her appearance in the women’s category at the Tokyo Olympics sparked much debate, with some rivals suggesting the 43-year-old has an inevitable hormonal advantage having gone through male puberty.Which competition did Hubbard compete in?The New Zealander competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the women’s super heavyweight 87+kg category. Her world ranking...
Florida StateBay News 9

Florida Paralympian prepares for Tokyo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Olympics have come to a close, but another group of athletes are ready to step in and strive for gold. The Paralympics begin August 24. We spent some time with Team USA cyclist Monica Sereda during a training day. What You Need To Know. St....
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Melioidosis Bacterial Infection Confirmed in the U.S

The CDC has warned doctors that four cases of the rare melioidosis infection have been confirmed in the U.S. The infection is also known as Whitmore’s disease, and the infections were detected in Kansas, Georgia, Minnesota and Texas. These incidents remind us that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is not the only one we should be worried about.
Public Healththetruthaboutcancer.com

CDC Planning “Green Zone” Relocation Camps For People At “High Risk” For The Coronavirus

Anyone who believes that Anthony (Heil Hitler) Fauci and his fellow White Coats (Brown Shirts is a more fitting description) at the CDC have any intention of relaxing the tyrannical burden they have inflicted upon the world is living in fantasyland. Sounding eerily similar to Stalin’s “labor” camps, the CDC is planning “Green Zone” relocation camps for people determined to be at “high risk” for the coronavirus.
Industryinvesting.com

Massive China Port Shutdown Raises Fears of Closures Worldwide

(Bloomberg) -- A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year’s shipping nightmares. The Port of Los Angeles, which saw its volumes dip because of a...
weatherboy.com

Strong Pacific Quake Prompts Bulletins from Tsunami Warning Center

A strong 7.1 earthquake struck near Mindanao, Philippines today, prompting the Tsunami Warning Center in Ewa Beach, Hawaii to issue a series of alerts for locations in the Pacific. The earthquake struck at 6.5 North 126.8 East at a depth of 50 km; it struck at 17:46 UTC. According to...
Sciencedeseret.com

More dangerous COVID-19 variants are coming soon, says Wuhab lab scientist

There will be more COVID-19 variants coming soon as the virus continues to mutate, the leader of the Wuhan Institute of Virology warned last week. Virologist Shi Zhengli told the South China Morning Post, which is a part of the Chinese state media, that the world will have to coexist with the novel coronavirus as there continue to be more mutations.
EnvironmentSFGate

Heavy rainfall in Japan causes mudslide, threatens floods

TOKYO (AP) — Torrential rain pounding southwestern Japan triggered a mudslide early Friday that swallowed four people and was threatening to cause flooding and more landslides in the region. The mudslide in the city of Unzen in Nagasaki prefecture hit two houses with four residents total. A woman in her...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

A note to my fellow Americans who choose to stay unvaccinated as the delta variant spreads

Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, I have begun to wear my mask again in crowded public places. There are a couple of reasons I’m doing this. First, because mask-wearing and medical science in the United States remains a political football, I want to let conservatives know where I stand — that I know this pandemic is real, not a hoax. Consider it a facial bumper sticker.
Public Healthdallassun.com

COVID-19 herd immunity? It's not going to happen, so what next?

Any notion that COVID-19 was going to last for just a few months was very much misplaced in 2020. Especially after it was recognised that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was largely spread through the airborne route, all indications were that it would cause repeat bouts of waves. This is what happened in the flu epidemic of 1918.
Saint Louis, MOstlmag.com

What happened at the 1904 Olympic marathon?

Newspapers across the U.S. exploded in jubilation on August 31, 1904: An American won the Olympic Marathon!. Putting a damper on all this effervescing was the embarrassing admission that Fred Lorz allowed a laurel crown to be placed upon his unworthy head. He’d smiled and shared a photo op with Alice Roosevelt, daughter of the president, but just as she was looping the gold medal around his neck, he was outed as having cheated. “Fred Lorg [sic] of New York City was the first to cross the goal line but he was immediately disqualified on the charge he had ridden about three miles in an automobile traversing the course over country roads,” reported the Louisville Courier-Journal. “Lorg readily admitted that he had done so because of physical exhaustion for a time.”
ScienceMedicalXpress

COVID-19 herd immunity is not going to happen, so what next?

Any notion that COVID-19 was going to last for just a few months was very much misplaced in 2020. Especially after it was recognized that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was largely spread through the airborne route, all indications were that it would cause repeat bouts of waves. This is what happened in the flu epidemic of 1918.

Comments / 0

Community Policy