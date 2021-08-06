HHSAA, BIIF face decisions in wake season delay

The Old Dominion football team is six practices in and head coach Ricky Rahne likes where the team is at right now at this point of fall camp. "We're where we need to be. We're much farther ahead than we were on our sixth day a year ago at this time and ahead of our sixth practice in the spring as well," ODU head coach Ricky Rahne said. "That's the thing you're trying to accomplish. That every year when you get to the same point, you're better than you were than the year before. Practice is our measuring stick. That's how we measure ourselves. How we're doing the little things and executing in practice and right now we're where we need to be."