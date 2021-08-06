HHSAA, BIIF face decisions in wake season delay
If the devil truly is in the details, than Hawaii high school athletic administrators might want to roll up their sleeves. The Hawaii High School Athletic Association executive board and BIIF athletic directors each will hold meetings Friday as decision-makers across the state chart a path forward after the Department of Education mandated vaccinations for COVID-19 and suspended six high school seasons some seven-plus weeks.
