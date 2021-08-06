Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

HHSAA, BIIF face decisions in wake season delay

By MATT GERHART Hawaii Tribune-Herald
Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 6 days ago

If the devil truly is in the details, than Hawaii high school athletic administrators might want to roll up their sleeves. The Hawaii High School Athletic Association executive board and BIIF athletic directors each will hold meetings Friday as decision-makers across the state chart a path forward after the Department of Education mandated vaccinations for COVID-19 and suspended six high school seasons some seven-plus weeks.

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Bowling#Hhsaa#Biif#Doe#Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
High SchoolWest Hawaii Today

HHSAA, BIIF to chart path forward

If the devil truly is in the details, than Hawaii high school athletic administrators might want to roll up their sleeves. The Hawaii High School Athletic Association executive board and BIIF athletic directors each will hold meetings Friday as decision-makers across the state chart a path forward after the Department of Education mandated vaccinations for COVID-19 and suspended six high school seasons some seven-plus weeks.
EducationHawaii Tribune-Herald

BIIF taking wait-and-see approach

The BIIF will hit the pause button and get everybody on board before making any decisions regarding the Department of Education’s mandated COVID-19 vaccinations, particularly whether the private schools will be allowed to remain practicing when the public schools can’t while six fall sports seasons are delayed. BIIF administrators have...
NFL247Sports

'23 ATH Neeo Avery delays decision

Neeo Avery carved out time between a busy summer AAU basketball schedule to make a handful of unofficial visits in June and the last week of July to check out football programs, and was set to announce his college choice Friday but is now going to delay it. The Olney...
College SportsNews Channel Nebraska

Huskers to Face Wake Forest

The Nebraska women's basketball team will meet Wake Forest for the first time in school history, when the Huskers travel to Winston-Salem, N.C., to battle the Demon Deacons in the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The official announcement was made by the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast...
SoccerHawaii Tribune-Herald

Rough but ready: Chow’s time is now, but not before wahine Vargas wins swim

Despite a last-second, unexpected earlier start time, Justin Chow was able to shrug off the inconvenience and capture the male division at the Richardson Roughwater Swim on Sunday. Chow, a 2021 Kamehameha graduate, finished in 23 minutes, 2 seconds, behind Noelani Vargas, who won her fifth women’s title – and...
Thomasville, NCHigh Point Enterprise

HiToms fall, will face decisive game 3

THOMASVILLE — The HiToms couldn’t shut the door on Savannah. The Bananas steadily built a three-run lead through five innings, extended their lead late and defeated High Point-Thomasville, 8-2, in Coastal Plain League playoff baseball Monday night at Finch Field. The Bananas evened the best-of-three West Division championship series 1-1,...
Louisiana StateScarlet Nation

Louisiana DT delays decision

Maxie Baudoin IV is pumping the brakes on his recruitment. Baudoin, a 3-star defensive tackle from Ascension Episcopal (La), visited Auburn in June and planned to announce a commitment in July. That’s no longer the case. “I think I’m going to wait a little while longer,” Baudoin said. “I originally...
College SportsBleacher Report

Baylor's Penalties for Rule Violations Under Art Briles Announced by NCAA

The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions announced Wednesday a hearing panel "could not conclude that Baylor violated NCAA rules when it failed to report allegations of and address sexual and interpersonal violence committed on its campus." However, Baylor's football program was found in violation in other NCAA rules from...
College Sportsbcsnn.com

Old Dominion Football Looking Good Ahead of the Season Opener at Wake Forest

The Old Dominion football team is six practices in and head coach Ricky Rahne likes where the team is at right now at this point of fall camp. "We're where we need to be. We're much farther ahead than we were on our sixth day a year ago at this time and ahead of our sixth practice in the spring as well," ODU head coach Ricky Rahne said. "That's the thing you're trying to accomplish. That every year when you get to the same point, you're better than you were than the year before. Practice is our measuring stick. That's how we measure ourselves. How we're doing the little things and executing in practice and right now we're where we need to be."

Comments / 0

Community Policy