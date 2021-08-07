Former Detroit drug cop sentenced to 18 months for bribery
Detroit — Former Detroit Police Department Officer Michael Mosley was sentenced Friday to 18 months in federal prison, Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin said in a release. Mosley, 49, pleaded guilty in February 2020 for accepting a cash bribe of $15,000 from a drug trafficker in exchange for not pursuing criminal charges following a raid that uncovered two kilograms of heroin, one kilogram of cocaine and six firearms, according to a U.S Department of Justice press release.www.detroitnews.com
