Full Force gymnasts medal at nationals, junior nationals

By Advocate Staff Report
Victoria Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull Force Gymnastics brought home seven medals after its athletes competed at the USA Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis on June 22-27, and at the Stars & Stripes Championships in Salt Lake City on July 8-10. In St. Louis, Kylie Ortiz and Kennedy Koenig won gold in the age 13+,...

