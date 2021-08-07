Marvel's What If..? Writers Were Given One Rule for Using Spider-Man
When it comes to Hollywood, the film and television rights to Spider-Man become pretty messy. Sony owns the feature film rights to the web-slinger and his extensive family of characters. We know that, because the Culver City-based studio has made seven live-action movies featuring Peter Parker, and an additional Oscar-winning animated picture. Beyond that, however, things get real murky, real fast. When AC Bradley and her team were developing Marvel's What If...? for Disney+, they weren't immediately sure if they'd be allowed to use the character.
