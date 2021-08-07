Cancel
WWE

WWE Reportedly Makes NXT Cuts During SmackDown

By Matthew Aguilar
 6 days ago

UPDATE: WWE has announced another release, as 205 Live's Desmond Troy confirmed the release on social media. Troy, real name Denzel Dejournette, wrote on Twitter "Life is tough, but it’s about time I got some adversity to see what I’m made of. What a way to start the weekend. Thank you @TripleH and @WWENXT for the opportunity. There’s power in the name and with a name like Denzel Dejournette I can’t and won’t lose! ✌🏾." It was believed the previous 12 cuts were the only releases happening, but it appears there could be more after all.

