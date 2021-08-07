Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Pima; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MST FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA AND SOUTHWESTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 641 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Picacho, or 20 miles southeast of Casa Grande, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Anegam, North Komelik, Palo Verde Stand, Ak Chin, Mountain Village, San Luis and Santa Rosa School. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH