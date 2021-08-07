Star Trek challenges fans with Ultimate Star Trek Captains Trivia Quiz

Published by Simon & Schuster in paperback, ebook, and audiobook. What episode of Star Trek—in any of its incarnations—did not get the follow-up it deserved? From what episode did the show just roll on, oblivious to the severe consequences of what had happened during that hour? For me, the answer to that question has always been the TOS episode “The Changeling.” Not only is Scotty killed by Nomad and brought back to life, but all Uhura’s memories are wiped away, and the episode ends with Nurse Chapel using the computer to teach her anew how to read. But in the very next episode, “Mirror, Mirror,” Uhura is back on duty, fully competent and active. It’s like nothing had happened. But her memories are not just about how to read, write, and serve as a communications officer. She has friends, a family, and had about 34 years of life before encountering Nomad. All those things go into making us who we are. How did Uhura recover from that kind of trauma? And what would be the long-term effects of losing everything that you once were?