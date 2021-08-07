Cancel
Star Trek challenges fans with Ultimate Star Trek Captains Trivia Quiz

By Chad Porto
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you a big enough fan to get a perfect on the Star Trek Captains Trivia Quiz?. Star Trek fans are quite a knowledgable bunch. Go to our Facebook group and you’ll see plenty of Trek fans debating facts and points with one another on nearly every post. It’s a...

redshirtsalwaysdie.com

TV Series

'Star Trek: Voyager's 7 Best B'Elanna Torres Episodes

From the moment she debuted on Star Trek: Voyager, B’Elanna Torres (Roxann Dawson) became a unique addition to the franchise. The half-Klingon-half-human former Maquis rebel was serving as the chief engineer aboard the Maquis ship Val Jean when the ship was pulled into the Badlands and stranded in the Delta Quadrant. After the Val Jean was destroyed, B’Elanna, along with the rest of the Maquis, were absorbed into the crew of the USS Voyager.
TV Series

Original script had Kirk willing to sacrifice humanity

“The City on the Edge of Forever” remains one of the top episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series and for good reason. Having traveled back in time to the 1930s, Captain Kirk falls in love with Edith Keeler, and he’s devastated to discover she must die or her pacifist movement will allow the Nazis to gain the upper hand. In the end, Kirk is forced to let Edith be hit and killed by a car in order to protect the future of humanity. But that wasn’t the ending that Harlan Ellison had originally written.
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: The Next Generation's Marina Sirtis Recalls Punching A Fan During Rude Encounter

Because many TV stars are such a regular part of viewers' lives, there are often times when fans aren't necessarily capable of handling celeb interactions in the most respectful ways. Not everyone fully grasps that actors are not always like the character they play on television, and one Star Trek fan learned all this the hard way when he decided to ask The Next Generation star Marina Sirtis the wrong question, and ended up getting punched and chewed out for it.
Movies

The first time the phrase “Star Trek” was used in any Star Trek property

Star Trek was a series that avoided any type of meta-connection until one film. The trend of referencing the title of a film or television series is a sort of a meta-wink to the audience. A mostly tongue-in-cheek nod to the property and for the longest time, it was something that Star Trek didn’t indulge in.
TV Series

SDCC 2021: Paramount+ Teases Star Trek: Lower Decks With New Trailer

As the first adult animated Star Trek series, Star Trek: Lower Decks became a sensation when it premiered on CBS All Access last year. Now rebranded as Paramount+, Star Trek fans get the second season of this adult animated series before new seasons of Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and the anticipated animated kids’ series Star Trek: Prodigy.
TV Series

Five Times Geordi La Forge Embodied Star Trek's Hopeful Future

Geordi La Forge has long been a fan favorite in the Star Trek universe, known not only for his friendship with Data, but for his own strength of character and ability to showcase the humanity that Star Trek celebrates. In honor of LeVar Burton, who’s hosting Jeopardy! this week, we rounded up five of the best Geordi La Forge moments from across the Star Trek universe. Let’s look back at some of the reasons why we love Geordi and all the ways that he’s exemplified everything Star Trek is about.
Video Games

Star Trek Watch: What is Ablative Armour? by Certifiably Ingame

Star Trek fans will want to watch this video by Certifiably Ingame. We’re back with another Star Trek watch, this time going back to an old reliable in Certifiably Ingame. The point of highlighting these videos is to help expose new fans to some of the deeper myths and lores of Star Trek that may only be covered once in a series, if ever. There’s a lot of information out there, and of course there is, the series has been around for nearly 60 years. For new fans, that amount of information can seem staggering. Hence the videos. This week on Star Trek Watch, the good channel that is Certifiably Ingame covered Ablative armor, aka the shielding that repelled The Borg.
TV Series

The creator of streaming 'Star Trek' shows will stay with CBS through 2026

Paramount+ effectively revolves around Alex Kurtzman given its continued dependence on Star Trek, and it's clear CBS will do whatever it takes to keep the director and producer aboard. CBS Studios has signed a deal that will have Kurtzman and his Secret Hideout unit exclusvely producing shows for Paramount+ and other platforms through 2026. He'll continue to lead Star Trek efforts for the "next six years," CBS said.
Books & Literature

Book Review: ‘Star Trek: Living Memory’ Puts Uhura In The Spotlight

Published by Simon & Schuster in paperback, ebook, and audiobook. What episode of Star Trek—in any of its incarnations—did not get the follow-up it deserved? From what episode did the show just roll on, oblivious to the severe consequences of what had happened during that hour? For me, the answer to that question has always been the TOS episode “The Changeling.” Not only is Scotty killed by Nomad and brought back to life, but all Uhura’s memories are wiped away, and the episode ends with Nurse Chapel using the computer to teach her anew how to read. But in the very next episode, “Mirror, Mirror,” Uhura is back on duty, fully competent and active. It’s like nothing had happened. But her memories are not just about how to read, write, and serve as a communications officer. She has friends, a family, and had about 34 years of life before encountering Nomad. All those things go into making us who we are. How did Uhura recover from that kind of trauma? And what would be the long-term effects of losing everything that you once were?

