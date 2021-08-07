Kyle Lowry trade details: Raptors send star point guard to Miami Heat

The Miami Heat completed their sign-and-trade with the Toronto Raptors that officially landed them veteran point guard Kyle Lowry. Once the free agency negotiation window opened up earlier this week, the available point guards flew off the open market. While Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry was not the first to be taken off the board, he was on his way to the Miami Heat on a three-year, $90 million contract. But, the move was completed as a sign-and-trade between the Heat and the Raptors.