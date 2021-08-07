Cancel
Birmingham, AL

Joseph Casper Baker III, Birmingham City Council D3

By Glenn Stephens
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
 6 days ago
Residence: Birmingham (Glen Iris) Professional experience: Self-employed, information technology and telecommunications consultant and contractor, 2009-present. Civic experience: Founder, I Believe in Birmingham, 2010-present; member, One Great Community Council, UAB, 2016-21; member, Birmingham Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, 2011-12; board member, Redemptive Cycles, 2014-16 Education: B.A. philosophy, University of Alabama at Birmingham,...

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.

