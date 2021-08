MOXEE, WA – The Moxee Hop Festival is celebrating this year with their hundredth year anniversary. “We’ve continued it with a lot of our farmers and others to expose that Moxee is a wonderful small town to come and visit” said LeeAnne Mulhair, Vendor Chair for the Moxee Hop Festival. “we are growing but it’s too celebrate the farmers and the workers and all of our industry out here.”