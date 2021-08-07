Cancel
WWE Releases Bobby Fish, Bronson Reed, 10 More Wrestlers

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a move that some will say seems torn out of sketch where the WWE does a poor imitation of The Godfather. Unfortunately, there was nothing funny whatsoever about the news that (at least as of this writing) that 12 WWE and NXT wrestlers were let go by the pro-wrestling company while WWE SmackDown was on the air. The names of those released include Bronson Reed, Tyler Rust, Leonn Ruff, Mercedes Martinez, Bobby Fish, Ari Sterling, Jake Atlas, Kona Reeves, Zechariah Smith, Asher Hale, Giant Zanjeer, and Stephon Smith. Based on social media reaction, the move tonight wasn't one that many saw coming, and many (including veteran professional wrestling news sites) are shocked by both the names included as well as the timing.

bleedingcool.com

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Wife Breaks Silence On Hiatus

WWE star Randy Orton has been away from on-screen action since it was reported he had suffered an injury. Amid the speculations regarding his comeback, his wife, Kim Orton took to her Instagram handle and shared series of pictures and video clip on the occasion of Alanna Orton’s 13th birthday. Braun Strowman Meeting With Top Promoter Revealed.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Eric Bischoff reveals what Goldberg will do at SummerSlam

With the approach of SummerSlam, the h*ttest pay-per-view of the summer, great returns to WWE have been kicked off. After John Cena made an appearance on Money in the Bank ending a year's absence, Goldberg also returned to the TV screens to start a feud with Bobby Lashley. Not all...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Girlfriend ‘Gone’ From WWE

The former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, who is the girlfriend of Bray Wyatt was first introduced to fans through the Total Divas reality television show. She never became a performer in the ring but became a ring announcer instead and she announced many stars before and after their matches.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Warned’ Fired WWE Tag Team

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail. Ronda Rousey match also outraged Vince McMahon. Former WWE Superstar Doug Basham believed his job was at risk after a conversation he had with Vince McMahon back in 2004. As part of the $1,000,000 Tough Enough series, contestants from the reality show participated in weekly challenges on WWE SmackDown.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg Winner Leaks?

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley could be squaring off against Goldberg at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. The former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo recently opened up on the possible match and reckoned that Goldberg should not challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship. Linda McMahon Returns To WWE With John Cena.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion Spotted At Smackdown

Sasha Banks has not competed inside a WWE ring since losing her WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion to Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 37. However, fans can expect to finally get a piece of ‘The Boss’ tonight as it is being reported by PWInsider that Banks is expected to make her WWE return tonight on WWE SmackDown. However, it should be noted that it is unclear what she will be doing on the show tonight. This WWE Smackdown female star recently teased ‘unclothed’ photos.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar WWE Return ‘Blocked’ By Big Name

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most dominant pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. He had two tremendous runs in WWE, both of which resulted in him winning major World Championships and being a huge draw for fans. Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE television ever since he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 last year. Brock Lesnar was also previously called out by a Superstar from Monday Night RAW.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Brian Knobbs Hospitalized

Former WWE and WCW Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs — best known as one half of The Nasty Boys — was rushed to a hospital earlier this week due to multiple medical issues. On Wednesday, Knobbs’ friend Fred Jung set up a GoFundMe page to help the pro wrestling veteran with his medical expenses. According to Jung, Knobbs is dealing with “major stomach issues” and is presently undergoing tests to determine the severity of his illnesses.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Steve Austin & The Rock Smackdown Return Idea Leaks

Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown has been one for the books with Roman Reigns coming face to face in a contract signing for Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship at this year’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event. During the show, John Cena, who just returned to the company at this month’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, opened things up by talking about Reigns and invoking the name of several WWE icons and legends. A huge John Cena rumor recently leaked.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Another Former Champion Makes AEW Debut (Mild Spoiler)

Welcome? The wrestling world is changing as all kinds of moves have been made in recent months. Most of these changes are what you would expect as wrestlers move to and from WWE and AEW, but there are other promotions out there as well. Sometimes a wrestler is going to leave one of the smaller promotions and head up to the bigger time, which seems to be the case again.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Surprising ‘Family’ Rumor Leaks

The plot continues to thicken around Bray Wyatt. At one point in time, we were told that Bray’s absence from WWE was due to medical reasons. As time went on, the story had changed and the new narrative was that Bray has mental health issues. The story has yet again changed and the deeper that this is all looked at, nothing seems to line up….Bray Wyatt Raw Return Rumor Leaks With Photo.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg Canceling Major WWE Appearance

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Adam Cole ‘Leaves’ Before WWE Smackdown?

Adam Cole is most definitely one of the top Superstars in WWE NXT right now and has been one of the mainstays of NXT televisions since his debut in 2017. Adam Cole leaving WWE date was also previously revealed. Adam Cole was said to have signed a contract with WWE...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Major WWE Lawsuit Revealed

WWE star Randy Orton has some amazing tattoos but it turns out they are also the subject of an ongoing lawsuit filed by the artist who inked ‘The Viper’. This isn’t a lawsuit only against WWE, but 2k and their affiliates are seeing their day in court as well. Randy...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

News On Drew McIntyre, Riddle, Bobby Lashley, Steve Austin, More

You can check out the latest edition of UpUpDownDown’s “Battle of the Brands” below. This episode features Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze:. You can check out the latest edition of “WWE Playback” below. This episode features Drew McIntyre and Riddle rewatching their Last Chance Triple Threat Match:. WWE posted the...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Shares Embarrassing Alexa Bliss Video

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEComicBook

WWE Fans Point Out Bizarre Trend Between Randy Orton, AEW and Released Wrestlers

Randy Orton found himself trending on Monday, but not because of anything he had done on WWE TV (he reportedly isn't backstage for this week's Monday Night Raw despite local advertising claiming otherwise). Instead, "The Viper" was on so many fans' minds because of a bizarre trend that had started forming recently. Beginning with Matt Hardy just before the COVID-19 pandemic began, a string of wrestlers who have been let go by the company all had their final appearance on WWE TV involve them getting attacked (either physically or verbally) by the former WWE Champion.

