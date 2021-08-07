WWE Releases Bobby Fish, Bronson Reed, 10 More Wrestlers
In a move that some will say seems torn out of sketch where the WWE does a poor imitation of The Godfather. Unfortunately, there was nothing funny whatsoever about the news that (at least as of this writing) that 12 WWE and NXT wrestlers were let go by the pro-wrestling company while WWE SmackDown was on the air. The names of those released include Bronson Reed, Tyler Rust, Leonn Ruff, Mercedes Martinez, Bobby Fish, Ari Sterling, Jake Atlas, Kona Reeves, Zechariah Smith, Asher Hale, Giant Zanjeer, and Stephon Smith. Based on social media reaction, the move tonight wasn't one that many saw coming, and many (including veteran professional wrestling news sites) are shocked by both the names included as well as the timing.bleedingcool.com
