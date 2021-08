As the debate over wearing masks in schools continues, there’s also a new nationwide debate of whether teachers should be mandated to get the vaccine to protect young children who are not eligible to get the shot. KSL-TV spoke with Utah's largest teachers' union about it and what their concerns are for the upcoming year. (Mark Wetzel, KSL-TV) SALT LAKE CITY — As the debate over wearing masks in schools continues, there's also a new nationwide debate of whether teachers should be mandated to get the vaccine to protect young children who are not eligible to get the shot.