Razer Renames Their Facemask Project Hazel To Be The Razer Zephyr

Razer revealed today that they have officially named their new facemask, previously known as Project Hazel, to the Razer Zephyr. Earlier in the year, the company revealed that they had created their own wearable air purifier that would light up and make it easier to see someone's face while breathing. Essentially, a major item for gamers to use in the middle of the pandemic. We haven't heard a lot about it as the vaccinations for COVID-19 rolled out, and even a few websites reported that the project was probably canceled. Not the case, it seems, as the company sent out the tweet you see below, along with the statement we have from a company rep about the gear as they are clearly pushing forward with its production.